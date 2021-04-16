Business Beat: Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Minot this summer

Right now, staff members are going through training and construction on the new building is well underway. They’re also working to get supplies, furniture and equipment ordered.

It will be located at 4th Ave. and Broadway across from Sammy’s Pizza.

“We’ve talked with them for quite a while. It’s a good brand. It’s a growing brand. The product’s really good. Social responsibility is pretty big for them, and that’s pretty big to me,” said Chad Thompson, franchisee of Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Thompson says they plan on hiring around 25 employees before opening.