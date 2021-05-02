Business Beat: Kirkwood Ace Hardware opens garden center at North store

Flowers aren’t the only things growing this Spring season. Kirkwood Ace Hardware just added a new garden center.

The North store has been planning to make this addition for quite some time. Permit issues kept them from opening the garden center last season. Now, they tells us nothing stands in their way, and their welcoming customers to the new part of the store. Sam Hinz, the North store manager says, they are always looking for new ways to improve.

“We’re not the typical hardware store. I kind of want this store to do everything, more or less. We have our big elaborate kitchen store on that side, and that’s a fabulous store. So, now we’re getting into greenhouse. Who knows what we can get into next,” said Samuel Hinz, store manager.

Hinz tells us their next big project is to add a classroom this winter. They plan to showcase some of their local foods and do cooking classes in a real kitchen setting.

If you have a new business you would like to see on our Business Beat segment, send an email to ndfirst@kxnet.com.