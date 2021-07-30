Business Beat: KooKoo’s Nest moves from downtown Bismarck to new location

After six years in downtown Bismarck, KooKoo’s Nest, has moved to a new storefront.

Completely redesigned, the store now sits where Bob’s Photo used to be.

From boutique items to prom dresses and even tuxedo rentals, the store has a little bit of everything.

Kinzey Fockler, one of the owners, tells us they’re sad to say goodbye to the old location but it was something they needed to do.

“Prom is our favorite thing in the world and that’s what we’re known for, but we also do boutique. And when prom season would come around, we’d have to get rid of all of our boutique items, because we didn’t have any more square footage. And we’d lose all those wonderful customers that we had that we’ve grown to love and become family,” said Fockler.

The new store opened Friday to the public. A grand opening celebration will be held next week.

KooKoo’s Nest can now be found at 1019 East Interstate Ave.