Business Beat: Lacey’s Custom Jewelry moving to new location in Bismarck

Lacey’s Custom Jewelry is moving to a new location.

The business is leaving its Interstate Avenue suite to a bigger space in north Bismarck.

They have been operating out of Pinehurst Square for five years.

The owner says they still plan to keep that one-on-one boutique feel, but it’s time to move on.

“It’s been a huge thing for us, that you still get the sentiment you know, of everything that you’re wearing. That’s why we have to make the move. We just don’t have room for all this equipment. Change is really hard for me, but it was like, let’s push forward, let’s go to the new location and let’s build for the future,” said owner Lacey Madsen.

The store will be closing the last week of July in order to move into the new Huntington Plaza location.

They will reopen on Aug. 3.