Business Beat: Little Lights Pediatric Therapy, Poppy’s Promise merge, move to new building in Bismarck

Little Lights Pediatric Therapy and Poppy’s Promise have merged into one building.

The businesses both specialize in helping kids with individualized or special needs.

To better collaborate, they’ve moved to a new, and much bigger, location in north Bismarck.

Krisann Miller, the owner of Little Lights, says they hope to make it easier on the families they treat.

“The intention of this move was to be able to bring two businesses together that kind of have the same mission and vision in helping kids in the community. And being able to provide multiple services to patients and families in one place,” said Miller.

Miller says they’re still getting settled in but they hope to soon start hiring on more staff and providing additional in-clinic services.

It’s now located at 1615 Capitol Way.