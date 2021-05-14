Business Beat: Mabel’s All Day food truck opens in Bismarck

A couple is bringing flavors from all over through the window of their food truck.

Abby and Sam Williams were living in California when the pandemic hit.

With all the uncertainty, they packed up their family and moved to the Peace Garden State.

Sam has more than 20 years of kitchen experience and says he always wanted to open a restaurant, but instead, they decided to start small and opened Mabel’s All Day food truck.

“It’s really high quality. It’s fresh. Everything is mostly from scratch. Just really delicious food. And it’s something for everybody. There’s more indulgent items like our fried chicken sandwich and there’s also health center items like our cold press juice,” explained Abby Williams, co-owner of Mabel’s All Day.

The Williams say they make everything from scratch from their hand-cut fries to their pickles and tortilla chips.