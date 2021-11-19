Business Beat: Memory Makers Old Time Photography & Gifts in Mandan

Located on West Main Street in Mandan, Memory Makers Old Time Photography & Gifts offers an immersive photo experience with the help of a variety of costumes and props.

The photos taken can be given digitally or printed the same day.

“I just like to provide an experience to people, whether it be a gift that they want to give to somebody that’s special, or this now…They don’t need to ride a pony to get into the wild west to get a photo, they can just come right in here and we can make them look like they did. It’s not just a photo, it’s an experience and it’s memories that we’re preserving here today,” said Operating Partner Michelle Tait.

Memory Makers also has the option of western-themed Christmas cards, just in time for the holiday season.

