Business Beat: Minot Tractor Supply moves locations

Tractor Supply Company has moved to a new location and along with that comes expanded services for customers.

The hardware store has already moved three places since it was first established in Minot in 1938. Now, it’s moved once again from its South Broadway location to 21st Avenue SE.

The new store is not only bigger but follows the example of the more than 2,000 stores around the country.

Store Manager Nikki Glover said the move is timely and will improve the shopping experience for customers.

“We do have a more spacious parking lot for sure, there’s even trailer parking as well as our side lot has a drive-thru side lot of course weather permitting, we can get customers right through that. We will be adding in the near future here, our propane which we didn’t have previously which is a great added benefit for our customers and we do have a pet wash for 9.99,” said Glover.

Glover said many different blowout discounts also await customers in the new store.