Business Beat: New golf simulator opens in Minot

Another new business takes us to different golf courses around the world, all while staying inside.

X-Golf had its ribbon-cutting Friday in Minot, making it the first location in North Dakota.

X-Golf offers indoor golf simulators, golf lessons from PGA pros and a full bar with food and liquor. The owner says X-Golf can be fun for those who golf and for those who don’t.

He’s excited to be able to bring something new to the area.

“Something we really wanted to bring to the community of Minot,” said Silas Sneed. “Minot never really gets anything first so we were really passionate about bringing this to Minot first and letting that be something they get to experience.”

X-Golf is on South Broadway in the lower level of the Blu on Broadway building.