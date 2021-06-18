Business Beat: New tattoo shop in Bismarck

If you’re looking to get a new art piece to get added to you, a tattoo shop has opened in the Capital City.

Inknetic Studio is ready to bring a different type of tattoo shop experience to Bismarck.

The owners say they want every client to feel at home when they walk through the door because it makes the whole process go smoother.

Instead of booths or chairs, the shop has individual rooms for more privacy.

They say the top priority when tattooing is the customers satisfaction.

“We take everything into account when they want custom pieces. You know, we take notes, we make sure that they get what they want. Never tattoo anything people are like, ‘Ehh I don’t know about it.’ I want to make sure they’re 100 percent they know what they want,” said owner Dan Sydlo.

The shops has two artists with years of experience but are looking for more to join their family and is located at 714 E Bowen Ave.