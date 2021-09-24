Business Beat: New vending machine adds local touch to Bismarck-Mandan CVB

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau’s office has a gift shop where you can purchase local items — but now they’ve expanded their offerings by adding a vending machine.

The machine is located in the entryway of the building and is adorned with artwork itself.

Inside the vending machine is a wide variety of small art pieces and art information. However, you won’t be able to just start inserting quarters into the machine for the time being all sales will need to be made in the gift shop.