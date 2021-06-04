Business Beat: New waterfront convenience store in Mandan

There’s a new store along the Missouri River meeting your summer day needs.

If you are looking to enjoy a day out on the water and need to grab something before you do, Dockside has everything you need.

Locally-owned Dockside is a new convenience store in Mandan, in the Lakewood area.

Staff there say they’re excited to serve water goers this summer.

“We rent pontoons, we have gas…and we have snacks and ice,” said Manager Dametri Foster.

Dockside also has life jackets, kayaks and paddleboards for rent.

Dockside is located on 4007 Southbay Drive SE.