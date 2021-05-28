Business Beat: Next Level bringing a healthy alternative to BisMan

A juice and smoothie bar is bringing a healthy alternative to the BisMan area.

Kimberly Schroeder started Next Level out of her home office.

For a year and a half she’s been doing deliveries all over and pop ups at local businesses.

Now, she’s bringing protein shakes, homemade protein doughnuts, and iced coffees to Mandan.

But she says they’re probably best known for their teas.

“We offer healthy energy teas. A lot of people seem to be hooked on the monsters and on the NOS and all those things, and this gives it a healthy pick me up with no crash and none of the bad ingredients that you can’t even pronounce that are in the products. So we use all natural ingredients. No sugar,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder says they have more than 15 flavors of doughnuts and everyday you come in, it will be different.

Next Level is located at 507 Burlington St SE, Mandan, ND.