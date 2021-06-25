Business Beat: Noodles & Company coming to Minot

A new restaurant is coming to Minot.

Noodles and Company will open on Monday, June 28.

They will open for to-go, pickup and delivery orders only to start. Known for serving classic noodles, zoodles and cauliflower noodles, they have options for everyone.

There are two options to order your food, either online or through the company’s mobile app. This is the first location to have a pickup window for quick service.

“Show up and you just come right through our pickup window come all the way over here and you pull up and we will just hand the food right out to you,” Dusty Jensen, Chief Operating Officer, said.

“One of the new editions to our menu is the three-cheese Tortelloni Rosa, which is made with Tortelloni, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach tossed in a creamy tomatoes sauce with a hint of spice and it’s garnished with your choice of parmesan cheese or feta cheese,” Paula Edoja, NRO Specialist, said.

Hours of operations are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Noodles & Company is located at 304 4th Ave. NW.