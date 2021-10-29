Business Beat: Patient-centered physical therapy facility in Minot

360 Physical Therapy opened in August in Minot, a place that can help you get back to your normal routine after an injury.

The facility offers physical therapy, corrective exercise, women’s health and other services. People can also get free injury screenings.

One of the owners said their main goal is to focus on the patients.

“It’s gonna be hands-on,” said Kayla Lambrecht. “It’s gonna be exercise-based and you’re always gonna have that one-on-one time with either Erica or I, as far as getting that treatment.”

360 Physical Therapy is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s located at 400 S Broadway.