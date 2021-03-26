Business Beat: Pawz Enrichment Center in Bismarck preps for grand opening this weekend

Pawz Enrichment Center, a new pet care and training facility, is having its grand opening this weekend.

Owner Jan Joresz tells us while there are other daycare centers in the area, Pawz’s services are unique.

The facility in north Bismarck trains dogs to have better behaviors and even assists their owners in different aspects of their care.

She tells us they’re here to help new pet owners start off on the right paw.

“We hear about all of the shelters being emptied out. People taking dogs in, all of that kind of stuff. There is a big need, especially now with people going back to work a little bit more. Then their dogs have separation anxiety, or they just need something. Yeah, we’re looking at filling the void,” said Joresz.

Pawz currently only offers its training services to dogs, but we’re told it does everything from basic to competition training.

The grand opening is this Saturday and Sunday and is located at 3215 E. Broadway Ave.

