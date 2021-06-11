Business Beat: Pop-up food truck fest coming to Bismarck, offers COVID vaccines

701 Food Trucks is hosting a pop-up food truck festival and good eats isn’t the only thing they’ll be serving.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be made available to anyone that wants one.

This will be Bismarck’s first food truck festival of the year.

Mike Schmitz, the event organizer, says people are getting more and more hungry for things to do, adding the vaccination option just made sense.

“Well, I work for the department of health, so it was a perfect fit. Doing a lot of stuff with COVID during the last eight months, it’s a great opportunity. If people haven’t got it, it’s there,” said Schmitz.

The pop-up event will be held at the Borrowed Bucks parking lot, starting on June 18th.

It will be just a “taste” of its big brother, The Bismarck Food Truck Festival, which will be coming later this fall.

For more info on the food truck fest, click here.