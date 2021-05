A home, farm and outdoor store is now open in Bottineau.

Runnings has a lot to offer: from clothing, to lawn tools and even firearms.

This weekend is the grand opening and they’re giving away different prizes, including a brand new ATV.

The store manager says the community response has been great so far.

“Very, very good response. Everybody’s been really happy with us coming into town,” said Ken Hansen.

Runnings is located at 1103 11th St. E in Bottineau.