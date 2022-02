Four hundred new Sephora at Kohl’s shops are opening in 2022, including one in Bismarck.

Sephora at Bismarck Kohl’s will feature a 2,500 square foot freestanding shop with trained beauty advisors.

The shop will have new brands to its assortment, including Versace, Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof and Voluspa.

The shop doesn’t have a set opening date yet, but according to a press release, will open by the end of the year.

Bismarck Kohl’s is located at 1129 W Century Ave.