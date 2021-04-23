Business Beat: Shree Beauty & Brow Art open in Bismarck

There is now an alternative for those who may not like the pain of waxing their own eyebrows.

Shree Beauty & Brow Art is now open in the Kirkwood Mall.

You can just walk up and have a service done in a matter of minutes.

The kiosk offers threading services for all your facial hair removal needs.

They even offer a service similar to dermaplaning but with threads.

“We’re super excited. This is something that’s new to the market. It’s one of, if not the only places that offers threading services currently in Bismarck. So we’re very excited to have it here. It’s right in the middle, right by Bath and Body Works. So people have been very excited to try out this new service that we have,” said Mikalah Auer, the Marketing Director for Kirkwood Mall.

This method of hair removal originated in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.