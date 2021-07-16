Business Beat: Son of a Brunch food truck opens in Minot

Owners of a new food truck in Minot say breakfast can be had any time of the day.

Son of a Brunch started serving breakfast food about a month ago. They serve everything from French toast topped with fruit to breakfast sandwiches and even create your own breakfast burritos

Owner Lee Drummelsmith said the reception from the community has been far better than he imagined.

“We’re busy every single day. We always tell people the magic number is to try and get here by 11 a.m. We are open at 5:30 in the morning, we close at 1,” Drummelsmith said. “Unfortunately every single day there is only so much we can carry on the truck, we’re having to tell people almost every single day that we’ve run out of something. “

The Son of a Brunch food truck is located in the parking lot of Sherwin Williams until the end of the month then will move to a new location.

Their menu and locations are posted on their Facebook page.