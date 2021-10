Son of a Brunch is opening a permanent location in the BX on Minot Air Force Base, according to an announcement made on Facebook on Wednesday.

The post says the opening date isn’t set yet, but they plan to open after they paint and the new equipment arrives. In the meantime, starting Nov. 1, the food truck will be on base for full service. They will periodically bring the food truck back into Minot as well.

Son of a Brunch began operations only three months ago.