Business Beat: Spirit Halloween opens in Bismarck

The ghouls and goblins can now be found at the Kirkwood Mall.
Spirit Halloween is kicking off the Halloween season early with everything you need for the upcoming holiday.
The chain has costumes, decorations and even some life-size characters to help you complete your spooky haunted house.
Since opening, last week, staff say they’ve been seeing people come in nonstop.
“The opening weekend was very busy. People were very excited for the opening. So we’re expecting a very strong Halloween season, even coming off of last year which was a big year. We’re expecting an even busier one this year,” said Mikalah Auer, the Marketing Director for Kirkwood Mall.
Spirit Halloween is located in the center of the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck.