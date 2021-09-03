Business Beat: The Difference – a Holistic Approach inducted into Minot Chamber of Commerce

A Minot business was recently inducted into the Minot Chamber of Commerce — and is taking a different approach to healing others.

The Difference – A Holistic Approach is a nonprofit that educates people on energy healing.

The nonprofit covers the cost of three sessions for clients who visit their partner practitioners.

Shelly Bohl is the executive director and a licensed spiritual healer. She became interested in holistic healing after a friend recommended it to heal her own trauma.

Holistic healing focuses on removing trauma and healing the body’s energy flow.

A few of the different healing methods are singing bowl therapy, acupuncture and massage therapy.

“The greatest benefit from energy healing is the calm, the peace that comes over you so you’re able to think more clearly. And it also helps the body’s capacity to heal itself,” said Bohl.

The Difference – a Holistic Approach is located at 2201 15th Street Southwest.