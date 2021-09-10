Business Beat: The Locker Room expands to Kirkwood Mall

Top Stories

by: Seth Halsted

Posted: / Updated:

Located in the center of the Kirkwood Mall, the family-owned business stocks apparel and accessories for all of the major school districts spanning the Bis-Man area.

Aside from the affordable prices and great customer service, shopping at The Locker Room will also benefit your community.

“We give a portion of every sale back to the school that you’re buying for…we’re a give back family, so everything that you buy, we give a portion of it back to the school just so that they can buy whatever they need,” said co-owner Mitch Pedersen.

The Kirkwood Mall location is an extension of the pre-existing store in Mandan, attached to Midway Lanes.

If you have a new business you’d like to see on this segment, send us an email at NDfirst@kxnet.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories