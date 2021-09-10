Business Beat: The Locker Room expands to Kirkwood Mall

Located in the center of the Kirkwood Mall, the family-owned business stocks apparel and accessories for all of the major school districts spanning the Bis-Man area.

Aside from the affordable prices and great customer service, shopping at The Locker Room will also benefit your community.

“We give a portion of every sale back to the school that you’re buying for…we’re a give back family, so everything that you buy, we give a portion of it back to the school just so that they can buy whatever they need,” said co-owner Mitch Pedersen.

The Kirkwood Mall location is an extension of the pre-existing store in Mandan, attached to Midway Lanes.

If you have a new business you’d like to see on this segment, send us an email at NDfirst@kxnet.com.