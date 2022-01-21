Business Beat: The Sew Connection opens in Mandan

Bis-Man’s BG Designs and Start to Finish Sewing have partnered up to create The Sew Connection.

The Sew Connection can be found in Mandan. It acts as a retail location for local sewers to sell their works while being a base of operation for BG Designs and Start to Finish.

Inside you’ll find a variety of sewn goods from purses to home goods, and services such as alterations or custom articles of clothing.

“We opened the retail part of it for other sewists in North Dakota. We want to do all local sewists, anyone who does merchandise, they can come contract with us to put their stuff here in our shop. We’ll sell for them; they make the money. So we’re a little bit of everything,” said owner Bianca Deloreschild.

The Sew Connection is located at 104 2nd Ave. NW and can be reached at 701-516-8075.