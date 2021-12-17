Business Beat: The Softer Side – Linda May’s Boutique in the Gateway Mall

As the cold nights become more and more frequent, you may find yourself looking for something to keep you cozy and warm.

And you may find just what you’re looking for at a new store in the Gateway Mall in Bismarck.

Located between Jo Ann’s and Crafty Ladies, The Softer Side specializes in homemade decor and clothing.

Be it blankets, pillows, slippers or scarves, the owner says The Softer Side has what you’re looking for — and if they don’t, they’ll be happy to make it for you.

“Starting out with baby carrier covers, the canopies, then I branched out to ponchos and then I’m branching out to a lot of homemade T-shirts and adult ponchos which are so awesome. Anything that somebody would come in and ask me to make, I’ll try to make it,” said owner Linda May Schaer.

Although The Softer Side boutique opened only recently, Schaer says she’s been running an Etsy store.