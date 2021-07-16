Business Beat: Traveling tap system now taking reservations

A mobile bartending service is now open for reservations.

The Copper + Daises Tiny Tap is a tap system on wheels.



Three kegged beverages can be served, whether it’s beer, soda, juice or coffee.



Inside is a small lounge area and photo booth space as well as a coffee bar.



The Tiny Tap can go to events like weddings, birthday parties, corporate events and more.

Owner Dani Bennett said, “It’s something unique, something different than what there always has been. We’ve been working on this thing for over a year, hoping that everyone would like it for their events so hopefully, they do!”



“It just really bumps a wedding up from just having a keg in a cooler,” co-owner Garrett Bennett added.

The Tiny Tap does not provide the kegs but the owners are happy to work with any supplier.

Click here for information like pricing and how to reserve the Tiny Tap for your event.