Business Beat: Up Your Axe marks grand opening with ribbon-cutting in downtown Minot

A local business that was set to originally open in July has officially opened Friday.

Up Your Axe in Minot kicked off its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting this afternoon.

There are seven lanes that fit five people and guests can also grab a drink at the bar.

Food will be added to the menu soon.

Eric Thoemke is one of the owners and is also a Minot native.

He says it’s encouraging to see the excitement and support people have when he and his business partners bring new things to the area.

“There’s a lot of opportunity in Minot if I was to be honest,” said Thoemke. “Like I think there’s a lot of missing niches and businesses and industries, things that we can improve on as a city, as always, I think we can. And so Minot’s at a really versatile time where you can create these entities and have a lot of success with them.”

Up Your Axe is only open for people 21 and older and is open from Wednesday through Sunday at 21 East Central Ave. Suite 102.

Their hours are 4 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2 to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 12 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.