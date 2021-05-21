Business Beat: Williston hair salon adds on a boutique

A hair salon is going the extra mile to assure you stay in style.

T-N-T Hair Design opened nearly a year ago in Williston, but just recently added a boutique earlier this week.

The store offers women’s sizes 14 and up and you can buy, sell and donate clothes, shoes and other accessories.

The owner tells us she wanted to create a one-stop-shop for women in the community where they can get their hair and clothes shopping done, while also catering to more than what’s just on the outside.

“A lot of people that do need help with certain things whether that be with low self-esteem, get out of a bad relationship, whatever, or just trying to start something new we can offer them basically literally from head to toe,” Terri Bachmeiur said.

Bachmeiur says they’re open Tuesday through Friday from11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

She says they plan to have an official grand opening June 1.

T-N-T Hair Design is located at 310 Airport Road.