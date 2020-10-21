Business owners in Minot react to mask mandate issued on Monday

Following a city-wide mask mandate, some businesses in Minot are requiring people to wear masks, and others are not.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Mayor issued a policy requiring people to wear a mask within the city. We stopped by a couple of businesses to see how owners feel about it.

“I’m all for it. I’m really excited about it,” said Val Stadick, owner of Main Street Books.

Stadick made the decision to require masks in her business long before the city-wide mandate, not only to protect her but her employees and family as well.

Stadick added, “I also have a husband at home who is very immunocompromised and I want to get through the holiday season. It has been a rough year, and if I can keep my staff healthy, we are on a real small staff, keep myself healthy, keep my husband alive. Anything to help.”

And even though it has only been one day since the mandate took effect, she has noticed a huge difference in other businesses as well.

“Even though they aren’t enforcing it, it was the first day I went to the grocery store and I only saw one person without a mask on. So I think it is going to make a difference,” said Stadick.

Other businesses in the Magic City like Margie’s Art Glass Studio say they won’t require masks but will leave it up to customers, and they will still practice social distancing rules.

“I’m sure that there are some that won’t and if we see hotspots and major events come out of those facilities, we’re going to have to take a look at those other mandates on sizes of groups of people,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Stadick says not everyone has been compliant, seeing her fair share of people making a big fuss.

“Sometimes you get people that come in and say we do require masks and they just walk out again.

But that’s OK, you gotta do what you gotta do,” said Stadick.

Although you can’t be fined for not wearing a mask, the business can ask you to leave. If you don’t, they could call the police and you could possibly be arrested and have to appear in court.