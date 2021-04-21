Businesses to review changes after COVID-19 emergency declaration ends

The emergency declaration allowed different guidelines to be set, like the ND Smart Restart Program.

This helped businesses like the Blarney Stone Pub in Bismarck navigate the pandemic.

As things changed on a daily basis, so did the operations of the eatery.

At one point they removed half of their tables, put hand sanitizer stations all over and replaced its traditional menus with QR codes.

The general manager says even with the lift of protocols some of them will be sticking around.

“We probably, as a staff, will continue to wear masks for a while. You know, until we see the changes in the numbers completely down to maybe close to zero. So we’ll still be wearing masks,” explained Tim Conover, the general manager at Blarney Stone Pub.

Conover says another huge change the pandemic brought was the rise in take-out and delivery orders.