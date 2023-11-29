BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– During this year’s deer gun season, The ND Department of Game and Fish issued around 10,000 fewer deer gun tags. This, combined with a lower population, has resulted in yet another down year for the deer harvest.

Owners of DW Meats Justin and Keisha Bahm, say they’ve had orders for 46 deer in November from hunters in 2023, compared to last year’s 43. The couple bought the business from former owner Daryl Wetzel, but they’ve kept the original recipes for sausage and jerky. The Bahms say neither of them filled a deer tag this year near New Salem, but they stay busy in the shop with slicing, stuffing, and smoking meat daily.

“We have actually three elk that were brought in before the deer,” Keisha notes. “We’re still trying to work on that, but we’re getting it done really fast.”

“Last year, Justin states, “we had people bringing in deer all the way through. They hung on to them in December, January, and February. So, I still think even though November’s over that we’ll see more coming in. That’s what happened last year, but not as many — they’re more staggered.”

KX News also spoke to the owner of Legendary Meats in Center on Wednesday — who stated that the white-tail population in unit 3B3 has not recovered from the EHD outbreak two years ago.