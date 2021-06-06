Calgary Ave. to be closed from State St. to N 14th St.

Calgary Avenue from State Street to North 14th Street will be closed starting on Monday, June 7 due to roadway repairs in Bismarck.

The road will be closed for approximately two weeks, there will be a detour in place however.

Eastbound traffic will detour south on State Street to Harvest Lane to 14th Street and north back to Calgary Avenue.

While Westbound traffic will detour south on 14th Street to Harvest Lane to State Street and north back to Calgary Ave.

Access to local businesses will still be available from 14th Street.

For more information check out www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.