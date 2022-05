North Dakota Game and Fish is lifting the no-camping rule for the two days following Memorial Day to allow overnight camping in Wildlife Management Areas that usually have this restriction in place.

On Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1, campers can now enjoy the 200-plus WMAs overnight.

Game and Fish says most WMAs are ideal for nature study, hiking and camping. For more about WMAs and what is and isn’t allowed, head to the Game and Fish Wildlife Management Areas – Regulations website.