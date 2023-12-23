BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While many of us here in North Dakota place a focus on our bodies in one way or another (whether through exercise or labor), it’s important to remember that physical fitness is only one part of health. Maintaining one’s brain health and mental prowess is also incredibly important when it comes to feeling good and living well. Unfortunately, as a new study shows, this aspect is often overlooked in the Peace Garden State.

In their efforts to determine which states had the best and worst brain health in the US, researchers with nutrition and sales site Life Extension analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Survey of Children’s Health, and Google Trends relating to seven major metrics. The group then measured each metric relative to the mean across the entire country (including Washington D.C.) to create a total score for each state. When these scores were weighed against one another, it was determined that North Dakota falls far below the national average.

Rank State Total Score 37 Missouri -0.393 38 Iowa -0.460 39 North Dakota -0.527 40 Tennessee -0.563 41 Georgia -0.602 42 Indiana -0.752 43 Texas -0.761 44 Kentucky -0.924 45 Nevada -0.929 46 Oklahoma -1.120 47 West Virginia -1.126 48 Arkansas -1.464 49 Alabama -1.528 50 Mississippi -1.569 51 Louisiana -1.599

According to the study, while a large portion of North Dakotan adults maintain decent physical health by exercising every day, the state falls flat in the six other major aspects considered during the research. Below is a list of the seven main metrics used to determine the state’s final score, and where ND ranked when compared to the rest of the country.

Percentage of Adults who Exercise: 79.1% (15th highest nationwide)

79.1% (15th highest nationwide) Adults who eat Fruits and Vegetables every day: 66.05% (48th highest nationwide)

66.05% (48th highest nationwide) Adults who do not get enough Sleep: 32.7% (10th highest nationwide)

32.7% (10th highest nationwide) State Interest in Meditation: 40th highest nationwide

40th highest nationwide Adults who Read Literature: 41.3% (34th highest nationwide)

41.3% (34th highest nationwide) Number of Babies Breastfed at 12 Months: 30.2% (43rd highest nationwide)

30.2% (43rd highest nationwide) Children 5 or Younger Whose Parents Read to them Daily: 34.9% (41st highest nationwide)

In contrast to these numbers, many states from the northwest and northeast report much higher levels of brain health — including fellow Midwestern states like Minnesota and Montana.

Rank State Total Score 1 Vermont 2.079 2 Oregon 1.463 3 Colorado 1.258 4 District of Columbia 1.186 5 Massachusetts 1.113 6 Minnesota 1.089 7 New Hampshire 1.056 8 Maine 0.990 9 Utah 0.935 10 Washington 0.914 11 Montana 0.829 12 Alaska 0.585 13 Wisconsin 0.440 14 Idaho 0.411 15 Rhode Island 0.394

If you are concerned about your brain’s health, it is best to not let these numbers dishearten you: according to Life Extension, there are plenty of ways to help optimize your brain health. Here are a few tips for those seeking to improve their mental acuity.

1: Feed Your Brain. According to the National Institute on Aging, plenty of foods can not only help maintain one’s physical health but their mental health as well. Dietary choices like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and the healthy fats derived from olive oil, nuts, avocado, and fatty fish can have positive effects on one’s brain.

#2: Fill Dietary Gaps. Vitamins can be used to fill gaps in your diet — for instance, if you prefer not to eat fish, Omega-3 supplements can be used to ensure your brain receives the important chemical. To receive specific suggestions, Life Extension offers a brain health quiz that can provide personalized recommendations.

#3: Learn New Things. It is recommended by Harvard Medical School that those who seek to improve their brain health practice a new and challenging activity every day to help them maintain cognitive abilities. These activities can vary but generally include taking up playing an instrument, writing, painting, or learning a new language.

In order to view the complete study — including full information regarding the placement and statistics for every state, as well as an interactive graph — visit this page on Extend Life’s website.