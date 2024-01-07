BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we enter 2024, many of us like making resolutions in the hopes of changing our behavior or habits. And while many of us use it as a chance to improve our physical health, diet, or mental well-being, it’s important to remember that it can be used for economic goals as well. Saving money is something that many people resolve to do in the new year — and as recent numbers show, it’s especially easy to do so here in North Dakota.

As part of a study to determine which states are most likely to benefit from recent economic growth and reach their financial goals, researchers with Moneywise analyzed seven measures related to financial wellness (including unemployment rates, household debt to income ratio, and rate of homeownership), and combined the results to assign each state an index score. When these scores were weighed against one another across the country, it was discovered that ND is one of the best states for saving money in the US.

Index Ranking State Index Score (out of 100) 1 Vermont 74.07 2 Maine 73.58 3 Delaware 72.19 4 Massachusetts 67.73 5 New York 66.53 6 New Hampshire 66.01 7 Pennsylvania 61.39 8 West Virginia 57.34 9 Alaska 56.98 10 North Dakota 56.60

Several factors contribute to ND’s high ranking on the list, but more specific details show that its place is primarily earned through three main metrics. The Peace Garden State is noted to have the fourth-lowest cost of living in the US, and is tied with New York and Kansas for the lowest debt-to-income ratio in the country at 0.40. On top of this, ND’s consumption as a percentage of personal income is an extremely high 83.1%. Here are each considered factor’s statistics in North Dakota:

Average Consumption as a Percentage of Personal Income (2022): 83.1%

83.1% Household Debt to Income Ratio (2023, Q1): 0.40

0.40 Home Ownership Rate (2023, Q1): 64.3%

64.3% Unemployment Rate (August 2023:) 1.90%

1.90% Personal Bankruptcy Rate Per 100k (2022): 51.20

51.20 Unbanked Rate (2021): 3.20

3.20 Average Monthly Searches for Savings and Investment-Related Search Terms Per 100k (Past 12 Months): 924

In stark contrast to these high numbers, states such as Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama have been noted as some of the worst states for money-savers in the US — primarily due to high unemployment, bankruptcy, and unbanked rates.

Rank State Index Score (Out of 100) 41 Kentucky 44.89 42 Indiana 43.72 43 Arkansas 43.00 44 Alabama 42.24 45 Oklahoma 38.88 46 Idaho 38.74 47 Louisiana 37.97 48 Tennessee 37.34 49 Nevada 36.36 50 Mississippi 35.72

“The US economy is rebounding at a faster pace than initially anticipated,” stated Moneywise’s VP of Marketing and Product Kris Bruynson in a press release, “and inflation is also on the decline. This data provides a fascinating insight into the states that are most favorably positioned to capitalize on this turnaround. It considers the economic conditions within each state, their proficiency in financial management, and their interest in savings and investments to identify the states where people are likely to find it easiest to save money.”

There are plenty of ways to begin storing and growing your money in the new year, but opening a savings account can be a good way to begin. For more information about savings accounts and IRAs in the Peace Garden State, visit the Bank of North Dakota’s website here.