Can you burn in the city if there’s a county-wide burn ban?

With almost every county in the state under a burn ban, do the rules apply to everyone within the county? The answer is not always.

For instance, Burleigh County’s burn ban applies to those in rural areas not the incorporated cities.

Meaning Bismarck, Lincoln, Wilton, Wing and Regan have their own fire code and decide when it’s safe to burn.

Some cities like Bismarck have restrictions year-round where the county bases its on conditions.

“We don’t allow bonfires in the City of Bismarck, we don’t allow you to burn your yard waste like your leaves or branches, we don’t allow you to burn your trash in the city of Bismarck. And that’s effective year-round. Where you might have different criteria in the county,” explained Owen Fitzsimmons, the Bismarck Fire Marshal.

If you are caught burning during a ban it is a Class B misdemeanor, meaning a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.