(KXNET) — Heavy smoke from wildfires in western Canada is expected to move through western North Dakota and the KX viewing area today, following a cold front that is leading the way through the state. One North Dakota agency is advising people with respiratory issues to consider limiting outdoor activities in affected areas.

US 83 near Minot. (ND DOT Highway Cam)

The National Weather Service office in Bismarck notes on its Facebook and web pages that the haze of Wednesday morning will increase as the smoke passes through Williston, Minot, Bismarck and other areas.

Visibilities are expected to be reduced, with some places reducing to 1 mile or less. Some breezy winds are also expected behind this front.

A map from AirNow, a federal government air quality monitoring service, shows air quality for a large swath of North Dakota is “moderate” (yellow) while areas in the northwest have air quality measurements of “sensitive (orange)” to “unhealthy” (red). At the edges of the state, some areas are listed as “very unhealthy” (blue) to “hazardous” (purple).

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality advises residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities while smoky conditions remain across the state. For up-to-date information on the region’s current air quality and respiratory protection tips during a smoke event, visit fire.airnow.gov.

I-94 near Dickinson, looking west. (ND DOT road cam)