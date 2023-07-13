BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Canadian man on charges related to more than $100,000 in damages to the Wheelock power substation near Ray.

Cameron Monte Smith is charged with Destruction of an Energy Facility, Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Alien and Possession of Ammunition by an Illegal Alien.

According to the indictment, Smith is alleged to have damaged the Wheelock Substation in an amount exceeding $100,000 in May 2023. The substation, located near Ray, is operated by Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative and Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

Smith is also alleged to have illegally possessed a .450 Bushmaster rifle and 9mm Sig Sauer pistol knowing that he was an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States.

The charge of destruction of an energy facility is punishable by a maximum prison term of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. The firearm offenses are each punishable by a maximum prison term of 15 years and a $250,000 fine.

On July 12, Smith appeared in Bismarck before U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare R. Hochhalter for an initial court appearance and arraignment where he entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Hochhalter ordered Smith to be detained in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for July 17. A trial has been set for September 12 in Bismarck.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.