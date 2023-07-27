PEMBINA, ND (KXNET) — Roughly 139 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized July 14 by Canadian officials at the Emerson border crossing, located on the Canadian side of Pembina in northeast North Dakota.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, its agents, along with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, discovered and seized the suspected cocaine from a commercial truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba.

The Emerson port is directly across the border from the Pembina border crossing in North Dakota.

The approximate street value of the suspected drugs is about $4.5 million in U.S. dollars — the largest narcotics seizure at any Manitoba port of entry in the last five years.

Varinder Kaushik, 31, Winnipeg, Manitoba, was arrested and charged in the border seizure.