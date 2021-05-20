Canadian wildfire turns Northwest area skies hazy

Photo taken from a post shared by the Prince Albert Fire Department

Minot residents woke up to smoky skies Thursday morning. Many people were commenting on social media that a thick haze was obscuring the view and the smell of smoke filled the air.

The smoke seen Thursday morning was from a fire burning in Saskatchewan, Canada near Prince Albert.

Canadian authorities reported the blaze, known as the Cloverdale Fire, has burned 40 square kilomters, or about 15,360 acres. The large flames forced evacuation orders for many residents in the area near Prince Albert.

As of 8:30 a.m., Canadian authorities reported the Cloverdale Fire was contained.

Motorists within are advised that there is smoke in the area and reduced visibility spots, even in North Dakota.

Williston skies were still hazy Thursday afternoon because of the Canadian fire. (Source: KX Weather Cam)

In a Facebook post, the City of Sherwood also confirmed the smoke was coming from Canada. And they added a note of caution: “All of the smoke makes it hard to distinguish between local fires and what we’re experiencing from Canada, so please stay vigilant.”