Moms took to the streets protesting their rights to use medical cannabis in Bismarck. The protesters, who call themselves Canna-Moms, voiced their concerns outside of Burleigh Social Services — and say they’re facing repercussions that may affect their families.

“You have a lot of people on a lot of different medications in this world, that don’t have to worry about losing their children, to say healthy,” said Stephanie Hammes.

Hammes says the issue is a lack of patient protection laws.

She says because the courts treat medical cannabis as a controlled substance, many people are running into issues in the system.

“We’re good parents because our choice in medication doesn’t change who we are and it doesn’t change our children. I think a lot of the argument is whether it’s appropriate for children to know about the existence of marijuana, which in this day in age seems like a silly argument because it’s certainly going to be something they have to deal with at one point or another,” said Hammes.

According to the North Dakota legislature, “cannabinoid” is a chemical compound that’s an active constituent of marijuana. Patients use cannabinoids as a necessary treatment for conditions like seizures, autism, Chrohn’s disease, cancer and more.

“For example, cancer patients who may be in pain, it would help them with pain but the benefit they would also get is that they wouldn’t have the side effects they would on other medication,” Hammes added.

Leslie Hulbert, with the North Dakota Cannabis Caucus, says another problem is access for those patients who would benefit the most.

“I think there’s a lot of people out there who don’t have access to it, can’t find a certified doctor…it’s just important for all of us,” Hulbert said.

Many families feel they have to jump through hoops to get approved for medical cannabis use.

And for the Canna-Moms, they say they shouldn’t be treated differently for their choice of treatment.

“We want people to understand we are people, we are human, we are here to do good things and to just please give us the chance to just be,” said Hammes.

Medical marijuana is legal in North Dakota, however, recreational is not.

The North Dakota Cannabis Caucus has made multiple efforts to get the vote on the ballot.