BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — An amendment to state statute (more commonly referred to as ‘the century code’) regarding the legalization and regulation of cannabis will be added to November’s election ballot, according to the Secretary of State.

The original request from the sponsoring committee began on July 11, 2022, when the group delivered their first petitions to the Secretary of State’s office. Based on the most recent census, in order to place any measure on the ballot in North Dakota, signatures greater than or equal to 15,582 qualified electors are needed in order for it to qualify. The committee sponsoring the cannabis measure submitted a total of 26,048 signatures by the deadline. By state law, the Secretary of State then had 35 days (or until August 15, 2022) to review the petitions and confirm the placement of the measure on the ballot.

“When petitions are submitted, each one is given a number, and a very specific line-by-line review process begins using long-established criteria,” explained North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger. ” With this petition, 2,040 randomly selected names from the petitions were mailed a postcard and asked to verify whether they signed the petition. The final review revealed that 2,680 signatures were rejected, leaving 7,786 more signatures than the number required by the State’s Constitution to place the petition on the ballot as a measure for the November election. “

As a result of the support, the initiative related to the legalization of cannabis will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The measure will be assigned a number on the ballot as soon as the review of all petitions submitted prior to the deadline is completed.

For any further questions about the cannabis petition or its place on the ballot, please call the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 701-328-4146, 800-352-0867, or 701-328-4146, or by emailing soselect@nd.gov.