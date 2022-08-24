BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 19-year-old man from Cannonball, ND involved in a head-on collision earlier this month has passed away due to injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on August 8 at approximately 12:32 a.m., one vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old Bismarck man, was traveling northbound on Highway 1806 near milepost 44. A second vehicle, driven by the 19-year-old, Jonah White Eagle, and carrying a passenger, a 20-year-old Bismarck girl, was traveling southbound on the highway when the 38-year-old crossed over into the wrong land towards oncoming traffic.

A collision could not be avoided, and the Bismarck man struck White Eagle in a head-on collision in the southbound lane.

White Eagle sustained life-threatening wounds and was transported via ambulance to the ER in Bismarck, then moved to Fargo.

On August 23, White Eagle succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and passed away.

The charges against the 38-year-old Bismarck man and the crash are still under investigation by the NDHP.