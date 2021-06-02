Outage map shows power back for Capital Electric Cooperative customers

6/2/21, 5:26 p.m.

According to the outage map, power appears to be restored for everyone.

6/2/21, 5:09 p.m.

If you are a Capital Electric Cooperative customer in the Bismarck area, you may be experiencing outages.

In a Facebook post, the company said they’re experiencing outages and crews are working to identify the problem and restore power.

KX News reached out to the company to see how many people are affected and when power is expected to be restored, but have not heard back yet.

To view the outage map, click here.