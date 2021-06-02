Outage map shows power back for Capital Electric Cooperative customers

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

6/2/21, 5:26 p.m.

According to the outage map, power appears to be restored for everyone.

6/2/21, 5:09 p.m.

If you are a Capital Electric Cooperative customer in the Bismarck area, you may be experiencing outages.

In a Facebook post, the company said they’re experiencing outages and crews are working to identify the problem and restore power.

KX News reached out to the company to see how many people are affected and when power is expected to be restored, but have not heard back yet.

To view the outage map, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News