MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A chase that began Thursday night near Voltaire ended in a two-vehicle crash and one injury in Minot.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 7:40 p.m., McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a car driven by a 26-year-old Voltaire woman traveling west along U.S. Highway 52 near Voltaire.

The driver fled west on Highway 52 at a high rate of speed. The North Dakota Highway Patrol joined the sheriff’s deputies in the pursuit.

Tire disabling spike strips were deployed, deflating two of the car’s tires. But the driver continued to flee authorities, driving into Minot and into the back end of another vehicle at Valley Street and 13th Street Southeast.

Authorities at that point apprehended the suspect driver, who was taken by ambulance to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, a 32-year-old Minot man, was not injured.

According to law enforcement authorities, the suspect driver faces multiple charges stemming from the chase and crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.