MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A car crashed into a liquor store ON Monday night in Minot, sending one employee to the emergency room.

Police say it happened around 11:00 P.M. at Broadway Liquor on North Broadway in Minot. Those on the scene informed us they believe the driver was traveling down Broadway at an extremely high speed just before crashing into the liquor store.

a 27-year-old female employee was taken to Trinity Hospital by ambulance. Officers say that the 24-year-old man was in custody after the crash, but had not been arrested yet, and was also sent to the hospital.

Investigation into the event is ongoing.