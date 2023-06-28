VALLEY CITY, ND (KXNET) — Two bikers in a group of 15 riding near Valley City were injured Tuesday when a car ran into the group and then fled the scene.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 2:12 p.m., bikers with the group Texas 4000 were riding west on 33rd Street SE, crossing a railroad overpass bridge. The bikers were traveling in a single file in three groups of five.

A vehicle driven by an 88-year-old Sanborn man was passing the bikers from behind and struck two riders in the first group. The driver then fled the scene but was later located by law eforcement.

The two injured riders were taken to a Valley City hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested and cited for leaving the scene of an injury crash, a Class A misdemeanor.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.