Car pursuits already up this year in McLean County

The number of high speed pursuits are already up in McLean County only four months into the year.

In 2020, there were 10 pursuits throughout the entire county.

This year, there have been four, with two in five days alone.

The county Sheriff’s Office tells KX News each squad car has its own set of spike strips in the case officers come across a pursuit.

Also, each member is certified to conduct a pit maneuver to stop a car if needed.

The department says they hear a number of reasons why people choose to run.

“A lot of time they’ll tell us that they were scared. There will also be warrants, suspended drivers, drugs. Some of them just don’t think that we’ll chase them. It could be any of those things,” said Cody Meadows, a Corporal with McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says a majority of the chases come out of other jurisdictions into their county, which covers U.S. 83.